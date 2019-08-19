Co Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, 19 August, 2019

The death has occurred of Ambrose CONLON

Rathangan, Kildare



And Birmingham, UK. Ambrose sadly passed away at home aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Philomena (Phil). He will be sadly missed by his brothers; James, Dermot and Bernie, sisters-in-law Eileen, Teresa and Patricia, brothers-in-law Con and Vincent and his many friends.

May Ambrose Rest in Peace

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Thursday (22nd August) from 4.30pm with Removal at 6.45pm arriving to the Church of the Assumption and St. Patrick, Rathangan, Co. Kildare for 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.00am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

The death has occurred of Very Rev. Canon Desmond SUPPLE

Kilcullen, Kildare



Supple, Very Rev. Canon Desmond, retired Parish Priest of Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, August 18th 2019, in the loving care of The Little Sisters of the Poor, Holy Family Residence, Clonskeagh. Sadly missed by his sister Réiltín (Stella) MacCana, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Holy Family Residence, Clonskeagh on Tuesday afternoon from 4.00 pm. with prayers at 7.00 pm. Funeral Mass at 10.30 am. on Wednesday in the Holy Family Residence, Clonskeagh Road, Clonskeagh. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to The Little Sisters of the Poor.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Snr. Archbold

Lakeside Park, Newbridge, Kildare



ARCHBOLD Thomas (Tom) Snr. (Lakeside Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 18th August 2019 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Thomas, husband of the late Teresa; sadly missed by his loving children Mary, Thomas and Paul, grandchildren Michael, Alley, Alex, Mason and Robert, sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Thomas Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home, Newbridge on Wednesday from 3 o’clock with prayers at 7 o’clock. Removal on Thursday morning at 9.30 o’clock to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany for Mass at 10 o’clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donations box in the Church.

The death has occurred of Claire FITZGERALD (née Tierney)

Athlunkard, Corbally, Limerick / Athy, Kildare



Late of Salisbury House, Athy, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully at Corbally House Nursing Home. Claire, beloved wife of the late Seán, sadly missed by her loving sons Rory, Juan & Daragh, grandchildren Ruth, Jody, Lisa, Heather, Alix, Seán & Ross, daughters-in-law Anne, Audrey & Colette, brothers Philip & Aidan, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends, especially Maeve Earlie.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday (Aug. 19th) from 5pm. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (Aug. 20th) at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.