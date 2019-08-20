Co Kildare Death Notices: Tuesday, 20 August, 2019

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Snr. Archbold

Lakeside Park, Newbridge, Kildare



ARCHBOLD Thomas (Tom) Snr. (Lakeside Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 18th August 2019 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Thomas, husband of the late Teresa; sadly missed by his loving children Mary, Thomas and Paul, grandchildren Michael, Alley, Alex, Mason and Robert, sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Thomas Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home, Newbridge on Wednesday from 3 o’clock with prayers at 7 o’clock. Removal on Thursday morning at 9.30 o’clock to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany for Mass at 10 o’clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donations box in the Church.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) Clarke (née O'Malley)

Ballycullane, Kilmallock, Limerick / Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Naas, Kildare / Charleville, Cork



Predeceased by her husband Sam (late of Newry Co. Down). Daughter of the late Paddy & Julia (nee Carroll). After a long illness in Ontario, Canada. Sadly missed by her family Bob & Kathy, Jay, David & Lisa Cahill ( Canada), brother & sister-in-law Jimmy & Muriel (Kilkenny), sister's June O'Donovan (Bruree), Kitty Scammell (Florida) & Julia Dowling (Naas), brother-in-law Everett Clarke (Canada), other relatives & friends.

R.I.P.

A celebration of her life will take place in Holy Cross Church, Charleville, on Sunday (August 25th) at 12 noon. Interment of her ashes thereafter in Holy Cross Cemetery, Charleville.

The death has occurred of Ambrose CONLON

Rathangan, Kildare



And Birmingham, UK. Ambrose sadly passed away at home aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Philomena (Phil). He will be sadly missed by his brothers; James, Dermot and Bernie, sisters-in-law Eileen, Teresa and Patricia, brothers-in-law Con and Vincent and his many friends.

May Ambrose Rest in Peace

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Thursday (22nd August) from 4.30pm with Removal at 6.45pm arriving to the Church of the Assumption and St. Patrick, Rathangan, Co. Kildare for 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.00am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

The death has occurred of Very Rev. Canon Desmond SUPPLE

Kilcullen, Kildare



Supple, Very Rev. Canon Desmond, retired Parish Priest of Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, August 18th 2019, in the loving care of The Little Sisters of the Poor, Holy Family Residence, Clonskeagh. Sadly missed by his sister Réiltín (Stella) MacCana, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Holy Family Residence, Clonskeagh on Tuesday afternoon from 4.00 pm. with prayers at 7.00 pm. Funeral Mass at 10.30 am. on Wednesday in the Holy Family Residence, Clonskeagh Road, Clonskeagh. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to The Little Sisters of the Poor.

The death has occurred of Claire FITZGERALD (née Tierney)

Athlunkard, Corbally, Limerick / Athy, Kildare



Late of Salisbury House, Athy, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully at Corbally House Nursing Home. Claire, beloved wife of the late Seán, sadly missed by her loving sons Rory, Juan & Daragh, grandchildren Ruth, Jody, Lisa, Heather, Alix, Seán & Ross, daughters-in-law Anne, Audrey & Colette, brothers Philip & Aidan, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends, especially Maeve Earlie.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday (Aug. 19th) from 5pm. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday (Aug. 20th) at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.





The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Dempsey Snr.

Maynooth Rd., Prosperous, Kildare



Dempsey, John (Johnny) Snr., Maynooth Rd., Prosperous, Co. Kildare, August 17th 2019, peacefully at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Barbara, son John, daughter Lisa, her partner Liam, grandchildren Ruby & Sofia, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Monday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of Naas Hospital.

The death has occurred of John Dillon

72 Kingsgrove, Athy, Kildare / Rialto, Dublin



Formerly Dolphin Road, Rialto, Dublin. Son of the Late William & Elizabeth Dillon and brother of the Late Marie Lambe and Annette Coughlin. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Seamus (South Africa), sisters Noeleen McDonnell and Phyllis Donovan, brothers-in-law Eamonn and Christopher, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Service will be held in Glasnevin Crematorium on Friday 23rd August at 10am followed by burial of ashes in Glasnevin Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Noel LANGAN

Station Road, Balla, Mayo / Newbridge, Kildare



LANGAN Noel (Station Road, Balla, Co. Mayo & formerly of Moorefield Drive, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 17th August 2019 (suddenly but peacefully) at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Dearly loved and loving father of Ruth and the late David and Mark. Cherished "Pop" of Daniel and Adam. Sadly missed by his daughter, wife Marianne, son-in-law Andrew, grandsons, brother Jimmy, sisters Mary and Lucia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, his dear friend Patricia, and his wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Monday, 19th August from 4 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning at 9.30 o'clock to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany, Newbridge (Eircode W12 KD56) for 10 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

House Private Please

Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam dílis





