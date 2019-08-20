Heavy bursts of rain on the way for Co Kildare later today

Starting out dry and bright with sunny spells, with outbreaks of heavy rain on the way today for Co Kildare.

According to Met Eireann, it will cloud over during the morning with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle developing into the afternoon. A few heavy bursts are likely later in the day.

Top temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

Rain and drizzle will become patchy early tonight with a lot of dry weather following. Some mist or shallow fog patches too. Later in the night southerly breezes will begin to freshen up along the west and southwest coast, and rain will move in off the Atlantic.

Lowest temperatures 10 to 13 degrees.

A breezy start to Wednesday with some brighter spells across eastern areas. However, a spell of wet weather will move into other areas early in the day and will extend across the province into the afternoon. Spot flooding is likely as the heavy rain turns persistent. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees, in fresh to strong southwest breezes.

Generally dry but patchy outbreaks of mist and drizzle occurring too on Wednesday night. Lowest temperatures 10 to 13 degrees, in moderate southerly breezes.

According to forecasters for Met Eireann it will be 'mild or warm but with mixed conditions' for the rest of the week.