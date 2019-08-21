Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, 21 August, 2019

The death has occurred of Noeline Cunningham (née Connolly)

Johnstownbridge, Kildare



Cunningham, Noeline (née Connolly) 19th August 2019 (Johnstown Bridge, Co Kildare and late of Galtymore Road and The Education Unit, Irish Prison Service) Suddenly at home; Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Elizabeth, loving wife of Eamonn and much loved mother of Karl; Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, sisters Jacinta and Denise, brother Paul, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am in St Agnes’s Church, Crumlin Village and afterwards to Newlands Cross Cemetery. House private please.

The death has occurred of Suzanne HOLLIGAN

81 Beechwood Park, Carlow Town, Carlow / Kildare



Suzanne Holligan, of 81 Beechwood Park, Pollerton, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on August 19th 2019, in St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. Much loved partner of Dave, beloved mother of Rían and much loved and adored daughter of Tom and Nuala. She will be sadly missed by her loving partner, son, parents, aunts, uncles, grandmother, relatives, her large circle of friends and work colleagues.

May Suzanne Rest In Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St, Carlow, from 2pm on Wednesday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.15am to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

House private please.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Snr. Archbold

Lakeside Park, Newbridge, Kildare



ARCHBOLD Thomas (Tom) Snr. (Lakeside Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 18th August 2019 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Thomas, husband of the late Teresa; sadly missed by his loving children Mary, Thomas and Paul, grandchildren Michael, Alley, Alex, Mason and Robert, sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Thomas Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home, Newbridge on Wednesday from 3 o’clock with prayers at 7 o’clock. Removal on Thursday morning at 9.30 o’clock to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany for Mass at 10 o’clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donations box in the Church.

The death has occurred of Ambrose CONLON

Rathangan, Kildare



And Birmingham, UK. Ambrose sadly passed away at home aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Philomena (Phil). He will be sadly missed by his brothers; James, Dermot and Bernie, sisters-in-law Eileen, Teresa and Patricia, brothers-in-law Con and Vincent and his many friends.

May Ambrose Rest in Peace

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Thursday (22nd August) from 4.30pm with Removal at 6.45pm arriving to the Church of the Assumption and St. Patrick, Rathangan, Co. Kildare for 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.00am, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

The death has occurred of Very Rev. Canon Desmond SUPPLE

Kilcullen, Kildare



Supple, Very Rev. Canon Desmond, retired Parish Priest of Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, August 18th 2019, in the loving care of The Little Sisters of the Poor, Holy Family Residence, Clonskeagh. Sadly missed by his sister Réiltín (Stella) MacCana, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Holy Family Residence, Clonskeagh on Tuesday afternoon from 4.00 pm. with prayers at 7.00 pm. Funeral Mass at 10.30 am. on Wednesday in the Holy Family Residence, Clonskeagh Road, Clonskeagh. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to The Little Sisters of the Poor.