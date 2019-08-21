Sunny spells and scattered showers for Co Kildare today

Today will start largely dry with sunny spells but scattered outbreaks of rain will develop later in the morning or early afternoon for Co Kildare, although forecasters are saying temperatures could hit 24C over the weekend.

According to forecasters for Met Eireann, it will become breezy as well with fresh southerly winds. Highest temperatures of 17 or 18 degrees.

Tonight it will become dry in most areas with broken cloud. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

Thursday will be a largely dry day with sunny spells breaking through. Becoming warm with highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees. Breezy at times with moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Thursday night will be dry apart from some rain or drizzle on Atlantic coasts. It will be mild and humid with lowest temperatures 12 to 15 degrees in moderate southwest breezes.

However, the weather is set to become warmer this weekend with Met Eireann forecasters predicting the mercury could rise as high as 24C, just in time for a warm and largely dry weekend.

A forecaster added: "Friday will be a warm day and it will stay dry in most areas with spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures 18 to 23 or 24C, warmest inland. Southerly breezes will be light to moderate. it looks like the warm weather will continue this weekend with sunny spells and just light variable breezes.

"There is a chance of a few showers, but many areas will stay dry. Highest temperatures will be between 19 and 24C. There is a good chance that it will stay warm early next week as well."