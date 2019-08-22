Kildare Death Notices for Thursday, 22 August, 2019

The death has occurred of Paddy O'Connor

Garadice, Kilcock, Meath / Kildare



Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family and close friends. Paddy, husband of the late Pauline and loving father of Pat, Irene and Caroline. Sadly missed by his family, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren; Noah, Amelie, Ethan, Isabelle, Ruby and Franklin, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock (W23 XC90) on Thursday from 5 pm to 8 pm. Funeral Mass at 11 am on Friday morning in the Church of the Assumption, Coole, Summerhill followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael (Skinner) Behan

Highfield Estate, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully at Larchfield Nursing Home, Naas.

Husband of the late Margaret.

Sadly missed by his loving sons Michael Jnr and Thomas, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, grandchildren Sarah and Paris, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge from 4pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8pm.

Removal on Friday morning at 10:30 am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to “The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland”. Donations box in church

The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) Brady

Leixlip, Kildare / Killinkere, Cavan



BRADY (Leixlip and formerly of Kilinkere, Co. Cavan) 21st August 2019 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Francis (Frank), beloved husband of Alice and dear father of Martina, Barbara, Suzanne and Una;

Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village on Thursday afternoon (22nd August) from 3.00pm followed by removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey arriving at 6.00pm. Funeral after 11.00am Mass on Friday morning (23rd August) to Confey Cemetery.

“May he rest in peace”

The death has occurred of Martin Brophy

Celbridge, Kildare



BROPHY, Martin (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Cadamstown, Co. Offaly) August 20th., 2019, surrounded by his loving family and in the loving care of the staff at TLC Maynooth. Beloved husband of the late Carmel and dear father of Martina, Michael, Carmel, Paula and Adrian and devoted grandfather of Daniel, John, Isabelle and Maria; Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Barry and Mark, daughters-in-law Leona and Tara, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Rd., Celbridge on Friday evening (August 23rd) from 4 o’c. with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving at 5:30 o’c. Funeral on Saturday morning (August 24th) after Mass at 10:00 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. House private please.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) Dunne (née Judge)

Nurney Road, Gurteenoona, Monasterevin, Kildare



In the loving care of her family & staff of Le Cheile Athy. Predeceased by her loving son Mike. Beloved wife of Joe and much loved mother of Marie, Paddy, Trish and Jose. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, niece, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Monasterevin on Thursday from 5.00pm with Rosary at 8.00pm. Removal on Friday to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin, for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Le Cheile.

The death has occurred of Angela McGee (née Murray)

Leixlip, Kildare / Ballydangan, Roscommon



McGEE (née Murray) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballydangan, Co. Roscommon) August 21st 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross and surrounded by her family. Angela, beloved wife of Pat, cherished mother of Claire and Emily, devoted grandmother to Éile, Eve and Angel Orion. Dear sister of Tony, Vera, Martin and the late Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law James and David, mother-in-law Agnes, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Thursday evening (22nd. August) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Friday morning (23rd. August) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Paddy O'Connor

Garadice, Kilcock, Meath / Kildare



Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family and close friends. Paddy, husband of the late Pauline and loving father of Pat, Irene and Caroline. Sadly missed by his family, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren; Noah, Amelie, Ethan, Isabelle, Ruby and Franklin, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock (W23 XC90) on Thursday from 5 pm to 8 pm. Funeral Mass at 11 am on Friday morning in the Church of the Assumption, Coole, Summerhill followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Noeline Cunningham (née Connolly)

Johnstownbridge, Kildare



Cunningham, Noeline (née Connolly) 19th August 2019 (Johnstown Bridge, Co Kildare and late of Galtymore Road and The Education Unit, Irish Prison Service) Suddenly at home; Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Elizabeth, loving wife of Eamonn and much loved mother of Karl; Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, sisters Jacinta and Denise, brother Paul, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am in St Agnes’s Church, Crumlin Village and afterwards to Newlands Cross Cemetery. House private please.