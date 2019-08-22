A damp, cloudy start to the day with drier conditions to develop for Co Kildare later today

Cloudy and damp this morning but drier conditions will develop from the south gradually throughout the day for Co Kildare, according to forecasters for Met Eireann.

Becoming warm and humid with highs of 18 to 21 degrees in fresh southwest winds.

Dry and humid overnight with lows of 13 or 14 degrees. Moderate southwest breezes.

Tomorrow, Friday, will be a warm and fairly sunny day with highs of 20 to 23 degrees in light southwest breezes.

Meanwhile, forecasters for Met Eireann are predicting a turn-about in the weather with temperatures set to soar to 24C this weekend.

"Saturday will be a warm and sunny day with temperatures reaching 23 degrees in the east of the country. However western coastal counties will tend to be cloudier with outbreaks of rain and drizzle there throughout the day and also temperatures a little lower. Aother warm and sunny day on Sunday with highs of 20 to 24 degrees, again warmest in the east of the country. Only light breezes,"say forecasters.