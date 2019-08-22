Irish Rail carrying out overnight track works in Newbridge until Saturday

Irish Rail is continuing to carry out overnight track works in Newbridge, with the works expected to finish on Saturday, 24 August.

The works are currently taking place at College Farm in Newbridge.

According to Irish Rail, night-time track works 'generally take place between midnight and 6am, except on Sundays when work can continue until 8am.'

Night-time track works can involve: points and crossing maintenance, Plain Line Track maintenance, Vegetation Control, Bridge maintenance and Renewals, and Ballasting Works.

On some occasions, emergency works have to be carried out at short notice and it is not possible to advise home owners in advance. Also, some maintenance work is linear in nature and can be spread over approximately 2km on any one night alone, making it impractical to notify all of the homes that may be affected.

Co Kildare homeowners can check out the latest timetable for night works at www.irishrail.ie