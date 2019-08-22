Rise in overcrowding levels at Naas Hospital with 26 patients on trolleys today

There are currently 26 patients receiving treatment on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, according to the latest Trolley Watch figures released by the INMO.

It is understood that 22 patients are waiting in the emergency department and 4 are on wards elsewhere at the Kildare facility, which is an increase from 22 patients without beds yesterday.

Nationwide there are 419 admitted patients waiting for beds. 273 are waiting in the emergency department, while 146 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick at 53, University Hospital Galway at 40, Cork University Hospital at 36, St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny at 33.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space