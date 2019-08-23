Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, 23 August, 2019

The death has occurred of James W. (Jim) Brennan

Straffan Way, Maynooth, Kildare / Castlewarren, Kilkenny



Brennan, James W. (Jim), Straffan Way, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Baurnafea, Castlewarren, Co. Kilkenny and Retired Member of An Garda Siochana, August 22nd 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his loving wife Kay, daughters Breda, Marie, Bernadine & Margaret, sons-in-law, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Friday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) Ennis (née Gannon)

Ballinafagh, Prosperous, Kildare



Ennis (nee Gannon), Margaret (Peg), Ballinafagh, Prosperous, Co. Kildare, August 22nd 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late John and mother of the late Edward, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Ann and Caroline, sons Thomas, Declan, John and Kevin, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Friday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Benignus' Church, Staplestown for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus' Cemetery, Staplestown. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society. Donation box in church. For enquiries please contact Oliver Reilly Funeral Home. 045868230.

The death has occurred of Cora Talbot

Aughleam, Belmullet, Mayo / Kill, Kildare



The death has occurred of Cora Talbot, 36 Cuan Oisri, Belmullet, Co. Mayo and formerly of Aughleam, Blacksod and Kill, Co. Kildare, peacefully and surrounded by her loving family at her home. Predeceased by her husband Tom and deeply mourned by her loving children Vincent, Wesley, Tommy, Cora, Richard, Sharon, Pauraic and Mary Beth, daughters in law Maura, Linda, Orla, Martina, Isabelle, sons in law Eugene, Kevin, Colm, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Remains reposing at her residence, 36 Cuan Oisri, Belmullet, Co. Mayo, Eircode F26PF54 with house open to the public from 4pm to 8pm on Thursday 22nd August and again from 4pm to 8pm on Friday 23rd of August. Funeral mass at 12pm in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Chapel St, Belmullet on Saturday 24th August with burial afterwards to Faulmore Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

RIP.

The death has occurred of Michael (Skinner) Behan

Highfield Estate, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully at Larchfield Nursing Home, Naas.

Husband of the late Margaret.

Sadly missed by his loving sons Michael Jnr and Thomas, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, grandchildren Sarah and Paris, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge from 4pm on Thursday with Rosary at 8pm.

Removal on Friday morning at 10:30 am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to “The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland”. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) Brady

Leixlip, Kildare / Killinkere, Cavan



BRADY (Leixlip and formerly of Kilinkere, Co. Cavan) 21st August 2019 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Francis (Frank), beloved husband of Alice and dear father of Martina, Barbara, Suzanne and Una;

Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village on Thursday afternoon (22nd August) from 3.00pm followed by removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey arriving at 6.00pm. Funeral after 11.00am Mass on Friday morning (23rd August) to Confey Cemetery.

“May he rest in peace”

The death has occurred of Martin Brophy

Celbridge, Kildare



BROPHY, Martin (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Cadamstown, Co. Offaly) August 20th., 2019, surrounded by his loving family and in the loving care of the staff at TLC Maynooth. Beloved husband of the late Carmel and dear father of Martina, Michael, Carmel, Paula and Adrian and devoted grandfather of Daniel, John, Isabelle and Maria; Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Barry and Mark, daughters-in-law Leona and Tara, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Rd., Celbridge on Friday evening (August 23rd) from 4 o’c. with removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving at 5:30 o’c. Funeral on Saturday morning (August 24th) after Mass at 10:00 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. House private please.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) Dunne (née Judge)

Nurney Road, Gurteenoona, Monasterevin, Kildare



In the loving care of her family & staff of Le Cheile Athy. Predeceased by her loving son Mike. Beloved wife of Joe and much loved mother of Marie, Paddy, Trish and Jose. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, niece, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Monasterevin on Thursday from 5.00pm with Rosary at 8.00pm. Removal on Friday to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Monasterevin, for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Evin's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Le Cheile.

The death has occurred of Angela McGee (née Murray)

Leixlip, Kildare / Ballydangan, Roscommon



McGEE (née Murray) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballydangan, Co. Roscommon) August 21st 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross and surrounded by her family. Angela, beloved wife of Pat, cherished mother of Claire and Emily, devoted grandmother to Éile, Eve and Angel Orion. Dear sister of Tony, Vera, Martin and the late Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law James and David, mother-in-law Agnes, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Thursday evening (22nd. August) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Friday morning (23rd. August) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Paddy O'Connor

Garadice, Kilcock, Meath / Kildare



Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family and close friends. Paddy, husband of the late Pauline and loving father of Pat, Irene and Caroline. Sadly missed by his family, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren; Noah, Amelie, Ethan, Isabelle, Ruby and Franklin, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock (W23 XC90) on Thursday from 5 pm to 8 pm. Funeral Mass at 11 am on Friday morning in the Church of the Assumption, Coole, Summerhill followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.