Reminder: Monread Shopping Centre in Naas hosting 'Back to School' event tomorrow at 1pm

Monread Shopping Centre in Naas is hosting a free Back to School event tomorrow Saturday, 24 August, at 1pm.

The Shopping Centre's Chef will be providing healthy tips for lunch boxes ahead of the new school year.

Face-painting will also be available for children, and free parking is also available on the day.

The event takes place from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday.

For more information see www.monreadshoppingcentre.ie or follow them on Facebook.