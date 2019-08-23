Gardaí in Celbridge launch investigation after money is stolen from church

Gardaí in Celbridge are investigating after a sum of cash was stolen from a church during the early hours of yesterday morning.

It is understood that Celbridge Church was broken into yesterday morning, Thursday 22 August, at around 1.30am.

Gardaí say that an undisclosed sum of money was stolen from the church and that damage was also caused to the interior of the church.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gardaí in Celbridge.