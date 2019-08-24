Half a million Euro won by Kildare player in last night's EuroMillions

One online EuroMillions player in County Kildare is €500,000 richer today after winning the EuroMillions Plus top prize in last night’s draw (Friday, August 23).

National Lottery officials are now urging its Kildare EuroMillions players who play online to check their accounts and their emails to see if they if they are the lucky winning ticket holder.

The five winning EuroMillions Plus numbers are: 1, 4, 9, 17 and 42.

The National Lottery has stated that an email confirming the €500,000 prize win has been sent to the lucky Kildare player this morning. A spokesperson said: “One of our lucky online players has woken up to an email this morning to inform them that they have won the €500,000 Lotto Plus prize! We are encouraging all of our online and App players to check their emails and to contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for them to collect their prize”.

There was no winner of the massive €100,840,609 EuroMillions jackpot which means that Tuesday’s jackpot now rolls to a whopping €110 million (estimated).