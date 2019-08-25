Gorgeous 4-bedroom family home in Naas with landscaped gardens on the market for €465K

This modern 4-bedroom detached home in Naas will ideally suit a family as it boasts plenty of space inside and outside, as well as proximity to local amenities including schools for an asking price of €465,000.

DNG Doyle are delighted to present ‘No. 4 Gleann Na Riogh Drive,’ Naas, Co Kildare, to the market. This beautifully decorated, superbly spacious, 4 bedroom, detached home is nestled on a large corner site with landscaped gardens to front and rear.



Gleann Na Riogh Drive is a well-established and much sought after location in Naas, and is only minutes from the Main Street with all social and necessary amenities just moments away including; schools, shops, supermarkets, churches, bars, restaurants, health, leisure and public transport facilities.

Inside the spacious and well-proportioned accommodation briefly comprises of an entrance porch, hallway, guest w.c., living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, office, 4 bedrooms including (master en-suite) and a main bathroom.





Outside the property benefits from fully walled and superbly maintained front and rear gardens. The cobble-blocked driveway to front provides ample off street parking for several cars and there are two side passages to rear for easy access.

The rear garden is landscaped and laid to lawn with a walled, raised patio area and raised flower beds with lighting. There is also a water feature and a steel shed with electricity supply.

‘No.4 Gleann Na Riogh Drive’ is situated within easy walking distance of all local amenities in Naas town centre, and is also ideal for commuters who need to travel to Dublin with the N7/M7 motorway and the Arrow train station in Sallins.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only and for more information contact DNG Doyle on 045 874 795 and for more images visit www.daft.ie



