Co Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, 26 August, 2019

The death has occurred of John Connolly

Copper Alley Stud, Moyglare, Maynooth, Kildare



Connolly, John, Copper Alley Stud, Moyglare, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, August 24th 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons and daughters Karen, Siobhan, Thomas, Sandra, John & Ailish, son in law, daughters in law, 9 grandchildren, sisters Peg & Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Michael (Hiker) Stynes

Curragh View, Brownstown, The Curragh, Kildare



Formerly of Grangemellon, Athy.

Ex Sergeant, 3rd Battalion, The Curragh Camp

Peacefully at Curragh Lawns nursing home surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Michael and David, daughters in law Sebrina and Paula, grandchildren Ali, Grace, Sean, Cara, Emma, Ruby and Lucy, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home from 4pm on Monday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, the Curragh Camp, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holycross Cemetery, Suncroft.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to 'The Friends of Naas Hospital’. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Peter Dixon

Newcastle, Enfield, Meath / Enfield, Kildare



Peter Dixon, Newcastle, Enfield, Co. Meath, August 23rd 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Ann, adored father of Joan, Paul, Sinead and Niamh, grandfather of Bobby and Danny,deeply regretted by his brothers Pat, Davy and Michael,son in law Tadgh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

May Peter Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1 pm in The Church of The Assumption Jordanstown (A83 YO21) followed by burial afterwards in Kilshanroe Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

House Private Please

The death has occurred of Seamus (Jem) Geoghegan

Manorlands, Trim, Meath / Dunshaughlin, Meath / Leixlip, Kildare



Geoghegan Seamus (Jem), Manorlands, Trim, Co. Meath and formerly Leixlip, Co. Kildare and Derrockstown, Dunshaughlin. 24th August 2019. Peacefully at Our Lady's Hospital, Navan. Beloved husband and best friend of Martha (née Woods). Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sister June, brothers Pat, Austin, Oliver, Joseph and David, the Woods family, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May Seamus Rest in Peace

Reposing at Heffernan's Funeral Home, High Street, Trim, (C15 HDT1) on Monday from 5pm. to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to Saint Patrick's Church, Trim, arriving for Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Funeral Home private on Tuesday morning please.

The death has occurred of Maura Kelly (née Germaine)

Barkersford, Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by her loving husband Syl, son Ross, daughter Naomi, brothers Derek, Pat, Joey, Teddy and Kieran, sisters Mona, Joan, Valerie, Deirdre and Clare, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren James, Jack, Amy, Katie, Ava and Ellie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence (Eir Code R14 HD53) from 2pm on Sunday with rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Team.

The death has occurred of Michael F. McCarthy

Ballymany Park, & Curragh Lawns Nursing home, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully at Curragh Lawns Nursing Home. Pre-deceased by his sons Miceal and Niall. Deeply regretted by his adored wife Pat, daughter Camilla grandchildren Kelli-May, Aveen, Leah, Caelinn and Dean, daughter in law Susan, son in law Meyer, his sisters Noeline and Teresa, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, and a wide circle of friends.

R. I. P.

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Henry Street on Sunday afternoon from 3pm to 7pm with prayers at 6-30pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10-30am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for 11am Mass. Interment after Mass in St. Conleth's cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam dílis

The death has occurred of Maureen Maguire (née Harkins)

Abbeylands, Clane, Kildare / Vicarstown, Cork



Maguire (Nee Harkins), Maureen, Abbeylands, Clane, Co. Kildare and late of London, England & Vicarstown, Co. Cork, August 23rd 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of T.L.C. Nursing Home, Maynooth, beloved wife of the late John and mother of the late Gary, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Susan, sons Stephen & Paul, son in law Ross, daughters in law Joanna, Rebecca & Amanda, grandchildren, sisters Moira, extended family & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane, on Monday from 5-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 9.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 10am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. House private, please.

The death has occurred of Joan White (née McAteer)

Post Office Hill, The Curragh, Kildare



Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Paula, sister Lauri, stepdaughters Helen and Maura, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Joan Rest In Peace

Reposing at Ashley Lodge Nursing Home, Tully from 5pm on Sunday with Rosary at 7 o’clock. Removal on Monday morning at 9.15am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh Camp for Requiem Mass at 10 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to ‘Cara Rescue Dogs”. Donations box in Church.