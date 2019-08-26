13 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

There are currently 13 patients receiving treatment on trolleys at Naas General Hospital today, according to latest figures released by the INMO's Trolley Watch.

It is understood there are 9 patients in the emergency department and 4 on wards elsewhere at the Kildare facility.

Nationwide there are 414 patients waiting for beds at hospitals across the country, with 295 [patients waiting in the emergency departments, while 119 are on wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick at 50, Cork University Hospital at 47,South Tipperary General Hospital at 39, and University Hospital Galway at 30.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.