FREE electrical waste collection taking place in Naas next month

Kildare homeowners are being welcomed to correctly dispose of their electrical waste with a FREE electrical waste collection taking place in Naas on Saturday, 7 September.

Household electrical items can be brought to Naas Racecourse via the Tipper Road next month and electrical items suitable for disposal on the day can include laptops, fridges, toys, power tools and much more.

WEEE and Kildare County Council are running the electrical waste collection on Free Recycling Day from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, 7 September.