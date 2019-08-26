Co Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, 26 August, 2019

The death has occurred of Peter O'ROURKE

Patrician Avenue, Naas, Kildare / Delgany, Wicklow



Formerly of Priest Newtown, Delgany, Co. Wicklow.

Beloved husband of the late Bridget. Father of Kathleen, Josie, Mary, Patrick, Elizabeth and James. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Maureen, brothers Christy, John and Gerard, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Tuesday from 5pm with a Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 9.20am to arrive at The Church Of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by Burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

"May He Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of John Connolly

Copper Alley Stud, Moyglare, Maynooth, Kildare / Aghamore, Mayo



Connolly, John, Copper Alley Stud, Moyglare, Maynooth, Co. Kildare & late of Aghamore, Co. Mayo, August 24th 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons and daughters Karen, Siobhan, Thomas, Sandra, John & Ailish, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, 9 grandchildren, sisters Peg & Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 4-9pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Kilcloon Cemetery, Co. Meath. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. House private on Wednesday morning please.

The death has occurred of Michael (Hiker) Stynes

Curragh View, Brownstown, The Curragh, Kildare



Formerly of Grangemellon, Athy.

Ex Sergeant, 3rd Battalion, The Curragh Camp

Peacefully at Curragh Lawns nursing home surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Michael and David, daughters in law Sebrina and Paula, grandchildren Ali, Grace, Sean, Cara, Emma, Ruby and Lucy, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home from 4pm on Monday with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, the Curragh Camp, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holycross Cemetery, Suncroft.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to 'The Friends of Naas Hospital’. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Christina (Chris) Brereton (née Burke)

Pagestown, Kilcloon, Meath / Kildare



Peacefully at her home. Christina (Chris) loving wife of Matt and dear mother of Lisa, Paul, Lorraine and Matthew. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Ryan, Sasha, Ella, Sophie, Conor, Katie, Noah and Ava, son-in-law Anthony, partners Hellen, Lorraine and Stewart, sister Celia, brother Martin, extended family, friends and neighbours. Now reunited with her infant son Alan, parents Luke and Ellen, sister Mary-Clare and her twin sister Nora.

May She Rest In Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Peter Dixon

Newcastle, Enfield, Meath / Enfield, Kildare



Peter Dixon, Newcastle, Enfield, Co. Meath, August 23rd 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Ann, adored father of Joan, Paul, Sinead and Niamh, grandfather of Bobby and Danny,deeply regretted by his brothers Pat, Davy and Michael,son in law Tadgh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

May Peter Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1 pm in The Church of The Assumption Jordanstown (A83 YO21) followed by burial afterwards in Kilshanroe Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

House Private Please

The death has occurred of Seamus (Jem) Geoghegan

Manorlands, Trim, Meath / Dunshaughlin, Meath / Leixlip, Kildare



Geoghegan Seamus (Jem), Manorlands, Trim, Co. Meath and formerly Leixlip, Co. Kildare and Derrockstown, Dunshaughlin. 24th August 2019. Peacefully at Our Lady's Hospital, Navan. Beloved husband and best friend of Martha (née Woods). Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sister June, brothers Pat, Austin, Oliver, Joseph and David, the Woods family, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May Seamus Rest in Peace

Reposing at Heffernan's Funeral Home, High Street, Trim, (C15 HDT1) on Monday from 5pm. to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to Saint Patrick's Church, Trim, arriving for Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Funeral Home private on Tuesday morning please.