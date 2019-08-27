Mostly cloudy with some good sunny spells for Co Kildare today

Any mist or fog will soon clear this morning and it will be mostly dry for a time with some sunny spells expected for Co Kildare.

According to forecasters for Met Eireann, thicker cloud in the western fringes of the province will soon produce 'outbreaks of rain and drizzle', and these will become more widespread this afternoon and evening. Highs will range from 17 or 18 Celsius in the west to 20 or 21 Celsius in the east.

Light to moderate southerly breezes will back southeast along the east coast for a time in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy tonight with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Mist and fog patches also. Lows of 9 to 12 degrees. Light to moderate southerly breezes will be fresh at times along the coast.

After a dull and damp start to the day tomorrow with patchy outbreaks of rain or drizzle, it will gradually brighten up from the west during the afternoon and sunny spells will develop.

A few well scattered showers will also occur. A little cooler and fresher than of late, with a maximum temperatures ranging 16 to 18 degrees in a light or moderate westerly breeze.

Wednesday night showers will become isolated and it will be mostly dry with good clear spells. However, later in the night, cloud will increase from the west and outbreaks of rain will develop in the west and north.