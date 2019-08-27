Traffic calming measures introduced for busy Maynooth Road in Straffan

Labour's Emmet Stagg has welcomed the positive move by Kildare Co. Council in the past week to put in place Traffic Calming Measures on the Maynooth Road, Straffan, which will go some way towards reducing excessive speeding on the road.

The Council, stated Mr. Stagg, have now put in place an anti-speed ramp on the Maynooth side of the entrance to Straffan Gate Estate and in addition a Pedestrian Controlled Crossing has been put in place nearer the Village which provides safe passage for pupils and parents going to Straffan NS from Straffan Gate Estate.

"Previously it was a very dangerous crossing point given the speed of traffic along the stretch of road,"said Mr Stagg.

Mr. Stagg congratulated the Straffan Gate Residents Association for the 'concerted campaign they mounted on the Traffic Calming issue over the years which has not come to fruition', and he thanked the Municipal Engineer for the area for taking action.