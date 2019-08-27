Special Days of Flying receives €500 donation from Aldi’s Jigginstown, Naas store staff

Special Days of Flying has become the latest charity to benefit from Aldi’s Community Grants programme, receiving a €500 grant from Aldi’s Jigginstown, Naas store team.

The €500 grant was presented to Andrew, Claudia, Jorja, Brandon, Nathan and Kyle Gelling from Special Days of Flying.

Aldi’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. Each local charity supported is chosen by Aldi employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

The programme has contributed to over 340 different local projects to date, donating over €250,000 since 2016.

Commenting, Stephen Daly, Aldi Jigginstown, Naas Store Manager said: “We here at the Jigginstown, Naas store are proud to have chosen Special Days of Flying to support. It’s a great cause and giving children and young adults with various disabilities the chance to experience flying in a light aircraft makes a huge difference to all involved in Kildare."

“Being part of and investing in local communities is something that Aldi is committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution.”

Operating eight stores and a Regional Distribution Centre in County Kildare, Aldi is deeply involved in the local community.

Through its partnership with FoodCloud, its stores in County Kildare have donated over 53,900 meals to local charities to date, while as Foróige’s lead sponsor since 2015, it has helped support initiatives including the Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards and the Aldi Foróige Junior Baking Competition.