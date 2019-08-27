Co Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, 27 August, 2019

The death has occurred of Julia (Judy) FLOOD (née Lamb)

St. Michael's Terrace, Naas, Kildare



Beloved wife of the late Andy. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Lizzy, Ellen and Julia, sister Patsy, brother Dermot, sons-in-law Gerry, John and Jody, grandchildren Siobhan, Joe, Andrew and Liam, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Wednesday from 5pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 9.30am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in St. Peter's Cemetery, Two Mile House, Naas.

House Private Please.

"May She Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Hannigan

Leixlip, Kildare



HANNIGAN, Patrick (Paddy) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare) August 26th., 2019 (peacefully) surrounded by his family in the loving care of the staff at Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Beloved husband of Marie and dear father of Anne, Ger, Dee and Thomas. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening (August 27th.) between 6 o’c and 8 o’c. Removal on Wednesday morning (August 28th.) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Croí, Fighting Heart Disease and Stroke.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Tom (Tommy Joe) McDonagh

Leixlip, Kildare / Mayo



McDonagh (Oaklawn West, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Lugdoon, Doocastle, Co. Mayo) August 25th, 2019, (Suddenly). Tom (Tommy Joe). Predeceased by his sister Lucy and brother Paurick. Sadly missed by his loving partner Liz, children Caroline, Brian, Morgan and Louise, grandchildren Amelia, Beth and Zach, brothers Bernard and Noel, sisters Pearl, Breda and Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Wednesday afternoon (28th August) from 1.00pm prior to removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Wednesday evening arriving at 6.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning (29th August) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial on Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

The death has occurred of Christina (Chris) Brereton (née Burke)

Pagestown, Kilcloon, Meath / Kildare



Peacefully at her home. Christina (Chris) loving wife of Matt and dear mother of Lisa, Paul, Lorraine and Matthew. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Ryan, Sasha, Ella, Sophie, Conor, Katie, Noah and Ava, son-in-law Anthony, partners Hellen, Lorraine and Stewart, sister Celia, brother Martin, extended family, friends and neighbours. Now reunited with her infant son Alan, parents Luke and Ellen, sister Mary-Clare and her twin sister Nora.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home Pagestown (A85 X635) on Wednesday from 5pm to 9pm. Removal on Thursday at 11:15am to the Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Kilcloon arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Connolly

Copper Alley Stud, Moyglare, Maynooth, Kildare / Aghamore, Mayo



Connolly, John, Copper Alley Stud, Moyglare, Maynooth, Co. Kildare & late of Aghamore, Co. Mayo, August 24th 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons and daughters Karen, Siobhan, Thomas, Sandra, John & Ailish, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, 9 grandchildren, sisters Peg & Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 4-9pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Kilcloon Cemetery, Co. Meath. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. House private on Wednesday morning please.

The death has occurred of Seamus COSGROVE

Ardenode, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare / Newbridge, Kildare



COSGROVE Seamus (Ardenode, Ballymore Eustace and late of Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 24th August 2019. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rita,sons Gavin and Jamie, daughters Niamh and Dara, his grandson Emerson,his sisters Rita and Hilda, his brothers and sisters-in-law Kathleen, Ross, Bridget, Eugene, Mattie and Declan, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May Seamus Rest in Peace

Removal on Thursday morning to arrive in St. Conleth’s Parish Church,Newbridge for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

House Private Please

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Whelan

Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Whelan, Edward (Eddie), Chapel Street, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. August 25th 2019. Loving husband of Mai and father of Oonagh. Will be sadly missed by his family, son-in-law, grandsons, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington (W91YN79) on Tuesday from 4.00 p. m. to 7.00 p.m. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace arriving for 11.00 a.m. Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

“Requiescat in Peace”