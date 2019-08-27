Gardaí appealing for public's help to locate missing teenager from Co Laois

Gardaí wish to renew their appeal to the public for their assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Jordan O'Driscoll, 17 years, who has been missing from the Portarlington area of Co. Laois since Monday 19 July 2019.

Gardaí say Jordan, who is from the Portarlington area on the Laois-Offaly border, was last seen in Tralee.

He is described as being 5'2’’ in height, of slimbuild with fair hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.