Cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle on the way for Co Kildare today

Cloudy in northern parts of the province this morning with some light patchy rain and drizzle on the way for Co Kildare.

According to Met Eireann, brighter and drier conditions in the south of the province will extend northwards by afternoon, along with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Mainly dry overnight with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees, in light southwesterly breezes increasing moderate towards morning.

Quite blustery tomorrow with showery outbreaks of rain in northern parts. Generally dry elsewhere with some sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, in moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly breezes.

Thursday night will continue blustery with moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds which will be strong to near gale on some coasts. Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain affecting western parts of the country, but generally dry conditions further east.

Mild overnight, with lows of 13 to 15 degrees.

According to forecasters from Met Eirann, mixed weather is expected for the coming days.

"Some wet conditions at times, especially on Friday and Friday night. But brighter showery periods of weather also," they said.