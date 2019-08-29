Parent and toddler yoga class starting in Newbridge Community Library in September

Kildare parents and their little ones will soon be able to take up yoga as part of the 'Parent and Toddler Yoga with Yo-Yo Yoga' which is taking place in Newbridge Community Library on Thursday, 12 Septemver.

Join Yo-Yo Yoga for a fun-filled and beneficial yoga session for toddlers and their parents or caregivers. Sessions are lively with an emphasis on spending time together doing yoga through song, stories, games and cuddles.

Suitable for little yogi's from 1 year (crawling) to 4 years of age. Sessions are child led and very relaxed.

The event starts at 10am on Thursday, September 12.

This is a free event, although booking is required.

Please contact Newbridge Community Library to book a place for each person attending (Tel: 045448353, Email: newbridgelib@kildarecoco.ie).