Mostly dry tonight with risk of some isolated showers for Co Kildare

A few showers tonight but it will be predominantly dry with good clear spells developing for Co Kildare.

Minimum temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest breezes.

Tomorrow, Thursday, will be a breezy day with a fair amount of cloud but also some sunny spells. It'll be dry much of the time but with a few passing showers.

Maximum temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds.

Thursday night will continue blustery with moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds and strong along coasts and near gale on Atlantic coasts. Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain affecting western and northwestern parts of the country, but a good deal of dry weather elsewhere.

Mild overnight, with lows of 13 to 15 degrees.