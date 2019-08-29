Newly refurbished pool opens at K Leisure in Athy

K Leisure in Athy undertook a refurbishment project on its swimming pool over the summer, and the new-look pool has opened to the public earlier this week.

A spokesperson for K Leisure said: “We are happy to announce that we have completed the project in the two month schedule, and reopened to members and the public on August 26 2019. In addition to retiling the swimming pool we have retiled the changing area, and renovated the showers, bathrooms and accessible shower room and changing cubicles.”

Works commenced on the pool at K Leisure in Athy during the Summer

The new pool opened to the public on Monday August 26

K Leisure has thanked its members and guests for their patience during the two-month long works at the pool in Athy.

“We hope you enjoy the new and improved facilities,” a spokesperson said.

