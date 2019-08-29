A windy, cloudy day ahead for Co Kildare

It's set to be a mostly cloudy, blustery day with a few outbreaks of rain on the way for Co Kildare.

It will be a blustery day with fresh south to southwest winds, with highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees, according to forecasters for Met Eireann.

Tonight will be largely dry as well. It will continue breezy with fresh southwest winds, strong along the south coast.

Tomorrow, Friday, will be a wet day in northern parts with rain developing in the morning. The south of the province will be drier with just a few outbreaks of rain. Highest temperatures of 16 or 17 degrees. Rather windy again with ongoing fresh southwest winds.

Friday night will be very wet with persistent and heavy rain for a time. Winds will be light to moderate inland, southerly first and later westerly.

Along south and east coasts it will be breezy for a time with fresh to strong southerlies. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.