Blood drive taking place in Athy this evening

A blood drive is taking place in Athy later this evening with people urged to come out and donate blood.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is hosting the clinic at St. Laurence's GAA, Narraghmore, Athy from 4.30pm to 8pm tonight.

Those wishing to donate blood must be 18+ and donors must also bring along photo ID such as a passport or driver's licence with them to the clinic.

For more information visit www.giveblood.ie