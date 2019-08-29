'Jane Austen' inspired Afternoon Tea event taking place in Leixlip this September

If you have ever wondered what "partying" was like during Jane Austen's time, an afternoon tea celebrating all things Jane Austen is taking place at the Leixlip Manor Hotel on September 21.

Partake in some regency dancing, we will take you through a simple dance(or two) step by step that were popular in the time of Jane Austen.

Want to catch the eye of Mr Darcy or Ross Poldark? We will talk you through the steps of dressing for a ball in the regency period, How to flirt with a fan and how to drop your hankie to catch the eye of a red coat. Come along to the "dressing a lady" talk after tea.

Try your hand at croquet the noble Irish lawn sport. Legend has it that in 1851 it was spotted being played by staff at Westport house, and from there made its way to the UK. There are accounts of it being played in Ireland at least 20 years before this.

On the day let the experienced members of the Irish Historical Costumers guide you in the gentle art of croquet so you can look good in photos in the lovely surrounding of Leixlip Manor where the object will be to have craic while you whack…and burn off the excesses of your Afternoon Tea!

The event starts from 2pm at the Leixlip Manor Hotel, St Catherine's Park, Leixlip, on Saturday, 21 September.

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.eventbrite.ie