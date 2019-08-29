A mild, breezy night ahead for Co Kildare

Tonight will be breezy and rather cloudy, but it will be mostly dry for Co Kildare.

A mild night, with lowest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees. Fresh and gusty southwest winds will become strong at times in coastal areas.

Tomorrow, Friday will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain spreading across the province. The rain may be heavy and persistent in some western and northern areas, but it will be lighter and patchier elsewhere.

It will be another breezy day, with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty, south to southwest winds.