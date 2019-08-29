Lovely 3-bed bungalow in Newbridge with proximity to local amenities on the market for €280K

This lovely bungalow in Newbridge benefits from good-sized gardens and close proximity to local amenities for an asking price of €280,000.

Jordan Auctioneers are pleased to present to the market '13 Moore Park,' Newbridge, Co Kildare, a fine detached 3 bedroom bungalow containing c.1,250 sq. ft. incorporating a hall, sittingroom, diningroom, kitchen, 3 bedrooms, study and bathroom.

Built in the early 1950's the property benefits from oil fired central heating, PVC fascias/soffits and mostly aluminium single glazed windows. The bungalow sits on c. 1/3 Acre site and it is approached by a gravel drive with a large south facing rear garden enclosed by trees and hedges offering an oasis in the middle of town.

This is an ideal opportunity to renovate or extend the property to put your own stamp on it in a wonderful location within easy access of all the amenities only a short walk from shops, schools, churches and recreational facilities.

The property has easy access to a good road and rail infrastructure with the bus route available across the road, M7 Motorway access at Ballymany and train service from town direct to the City Centre.

Early viewing is advised and for more information contact Jordan Auctioneers Newbridge on 045 433 550 and check out more images here