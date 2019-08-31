Kildare Firefighters holding collections and charity car wash this Saturday

Kildare firefighters will be taking part in a national collection today Saturday 31 August in aid of Aoibheann's Pink Tie.

The money collected is going towards the building and development of housing for families who have been affected by cancer.

Please support your local firefighters on the day as they carry out collections in various areas;

Newbridge: Whitewater Shopping Centre 31st August

Naas: Tesco & Supervalu Friday 30th 10am to 5pm - Carwash in Fire Station on Sat 31st from 10am to 6pm

Athy: Winkles Corner, The Barrow Bridge, Shaws and the post office, Sat 31st from 9.30am to 4.30/5pm

Maynooth: Main Street Maynooth, The Square, Sat 31st 10am to 5pm

Monasterevan: Supervalu from 10am to 5pm

Leixlip: Riverforrest & Barnhall shopping centres, 10am to 5pm

Aoibheann’s Pink Tie the national children’s cancer charity which was set up in 2010 by Mick Rochford and Jimmy Norman following the tragic loss of Jimmy’s eight-year-old daughter Aoibheann to cancer.

Meanwhile, the Emergency Services Gala Concert is taking place this Saturday, August 31 from 7.30pm in the National Concert Hall in Dublin.

The event will be attended by the Garda Band, Pipes and Drums of the National Ambulance Service, the Sea of Change Choir, and much more.

Tickets cost €20 and can be purchased at the box office in the National Concert Hall on the night.