There are currently 13 patients receiving treatment on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, according to the latest Trolley Watch figures released by the INMO.

It is understood that 9 patients are in the emergency department and 4 patients are on wards elsewhere at the Kildare facility.

Meanwhile 410 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals around the country according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 283 are waiting in the emergency department, while 127 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: Cork University Hospital at 55, University Hospital Limerick at 52, and University Hospital Galway at 38.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.