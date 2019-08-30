Cloudy conditions with 'heavy, persistent rain' on the way for Co Kildare tonight

It will be cloudy with heavy rain predicted later for Co Kildare.

According to forecasters from Met Eireann, the rain tonight rain will be patchy at first then will become persistent and heavy later in the night. A clearance will move into western parts before morning. Fresh and gusty southwest winds will veer westerly as the heavy rain moves through. Lows of 11 to 13 degrees.

Meanwhile, it's still likely to be a fairly wet weekend with outbreaks of rain forecast for Saturday and Sunday. According to Met Eireann, Saturday morning will see 'sacttered showers following with a chance of a few heavy downpours' developing in the afternoon.

Winds will be mainly moderate westerly. A fresher day with highs of 15 or 16 degrees.

The showers will become confined to Atlantic coasts and the north overnight on Saturday. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate westerly breezes, strong at times on Atlantic coasts.

"Sunday will be a fresh and cool day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy, especially in the west and north. Top temperatures of just 14 to 17 degrees with moderate to fresh west to northwest winds. Showers will become isolated early on Sunday night and it will be mostly dry with good clear spells. It will become cool with lowest tempertures falling to around 5 to 9 degrees in light west to southwest breezes,"added forecasters from Met Eireann.