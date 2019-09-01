Beautiful 4-bedroom bungalow in Newbridge with family room on the market for €450K

This spacious 4-bedroom detached home in Newbridge benefits from a family room and large gardens on a c.0.4 acre site for an asking price of €450,000.

Jordan Auctioneers is delighted to present to the market 'Riverfield House', Green Road, Newbridge, Co Kildare.

Riverfield is a fine detached 4 bedroom bungalow approached by a gravel drive to front standing on c.0.4 Acre with gardens in lawn all enclosed by mature trees and hedges providing a private setting.

Built in 1988 and extended in 1997 the house contains c.241 sq. m. (c.2,487 sq. ft.) of spacious accommodation with the benefit of PVC double glazed windows, oil fired central heating from a condenser boiler, external walls pumped with insulation, PVC fascias/soffits and Oak fitted kitchen.

Inside the property benefits from spacious living accommodation which includes 4 good-sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (including en-suite), a hallway, sitting room, dining room, family room, and a bright kitchen as well as an attic/storage room.

Outside the property is approached by a gravel driveway with the property resting on 0.4 acre site with lawns to the front and rear, a paved patio area, garden shed and south west facing rear garden.

The property is only a short walk from all the amenities with pubs, restaurants, banks, post office and superb shopping to include Dunnes Stores, Penneys, T.K. Maxx, Newbridge Silverware, Lidl, Tesco, D.I.D. Electric, Woodies, Supervalu and Whitewater Shopping Centre with 75 retail outlets, foodcourt and cinema.

Commuters have the benefit of a good road and rail infrastructure with the M7 Motorway access at Ballymany, bus route from the Green Road and train from town direct to City Centre.

Viewing is strictly by appointment and for more information contact Jordan Auctioneers and Chartered Surveyors Newbridge on 045 433 550 and check out more images at www.daft.ie