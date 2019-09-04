ISPCA rescues injured kitten found in Kildare suffering from radial nerve paralysis

An injured kitten from Co Kildare is now looking for his forever home after he was recently rescued by the ISPCA.

ISPCA Inspector Fiona Conlon responded to a call for help from a concerned member of the public about an injured kitten in the Kildare area.

The kitten was spotted dragging his front leg along the ground and once he was captured, he was brought to the nearby Vetcare clinic in Athy for a veterinary assessment.

Following an examination, it was confirmed that the little kitten had radial nerve paralysis in his front leg. He also had deep cuts and his leg was severely infected from dragging it along the ground and was also suffering from ringworm.

Based on veterinary advice, due to uncontrolled paraesthesia, there was no option but to amputate his leg to prevent gangrene from setting in.

The kitten, later called Moe, spent some time in veterinary care following his surgery and he has since been transported to the National Animal Centre in Longford for rehabilitation.

ISPCA Inspector Conlon said: "This brave little guy is making a remarkable recovery but he would not have survived without ISPCA intervention. Moe is adorably sweet and playful, and he soon be heading off to his new loving home where he will be loved and cared for”.

Moe the kitten is ready to be rehomed

Fiona added: “We are receiving a high volume of calls about unwanted cats and kittens and our Centres are full to capacity. Pet owners can make a real difference by neutering or spaying their cats and kittens as soon as possible giving them the best chance of a longer, healthier and happier life. We are also encouraging members of the public who are in contact with a feral cat colony to take part in a Trap, Neuter, and Return (TNR) scheme to help tackle the issues that accompany the cat overpopulation problem. It’s a sad situation that so many cats and kittens are abandoned and unwanted and the only solution is neutering/spaying to prevent them being born in the first place”.

If you can offer a cat or kitten a new home, please visit the ISPCA's website www.ispca.ie