A few isolated showers on the way for Co Kildare tonight

A few showers are on the way for Co Kildare tonight although heavy rain is due to ease later, according to Met Eireann forecasters.

Otherwise it will be dry, with some long clear spells developing. Fresh, gusty northwest breezes will gradually ease and become light to moderate by morning.

Lowest temperatures of 7 to 8 degrees Celsius overnight.

Thursday will be dry, with sunny spells and just occasional cloudy periods. Top temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees Celsius, in moderate to fresh westerly breezes.

Thursday night will start off mainly dry. However, rain in the northwest will gradually spread southeastwards across the country overnight. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

On Friday morning rain in the east and south will clear to the southeast. Sunny spells and a few showers will follow from the west and north. But many areas will be largely dry. A fresh day with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in fresh west to northwest breezes.