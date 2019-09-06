Gardaí in Kill appealing for information following burglary

Gardaí in Kill are appealing for information or dashcam footage following a burglary at a property last Thursday.

It is understood that on Thursday 29 August a property at Killwogan in Kill was burgled. The homeowner returned to the property to find a white, Ford Transit van parked in the driveway.

The homeowner was confronted by two men who then fled in the vehicle.

The vehicle has a registration of 07 D3327.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Kill.