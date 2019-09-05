Lovely 3 bedroom semi-detached home in Prosperous on the market for €250K

This charming 3-bedroom semi-detached home in Prosperous village is on the market for an asking price of €250,000.

Sherry FitzGerald Reilly welcomes you to ’36 The Downings’, Prosperous, Co Kildare, an instantly appealing three-bedroom semi - detached bungalow ideally located just a short stroll from Prosperous village, within access of local amenities including schools and shops.



This wonderful home has been tastefully decorated throughout with a host of attractive features and modifications.

Inside the accommodation is bright and airy with a spacious lounge, large kitchen / dining, three bedrooms (master ensuite) and a bathroom.

Outside the property benefits from landscaped lawns, side access and an enclosed rear garden with deck area.





The Downings is a well maintained, modern development just a heartbeat away from local shops, schools (primary & secondary), church, pubs, bus stop and an array of excellent amenities.

Dublin City and its surrounding areas are well served by a frequent bus service and easy access to both the M4 and M7 motorways. Viewing is highly recommended for those searching for a super home in a convenient setting.

For more information contact Sherry FitzGerald Reilly Clane on 045 868 412 or visit www.daft.ie