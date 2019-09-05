Outbreaks of light rain and drizzle on the way for Co Kildare tonight

It will be dry at first tonight, but cloud will increase and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will spread from the west to Co Kildare overnight.

Lows of 12 to 13 degrees. Moderate south-west winds will increase fresh and gusty.

Tomorrow, Friday will start cloudy with some rain, drizzle and mist. It will brighten up with sunny spells and just the odd shower in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in mostly moderate west to north-west winds.

Friday night will see coastal showers in the north and northwest, otherwise dry with long clear intervals. Lows of 7 to 11 degrees in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.