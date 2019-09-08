Sink your teeth into new "Dracula" play coming to The Abbey in Clane later this month!

Clane Musical & Dramatic Society is delighted to be presenting Charles Morey’s adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel, “Dracula” later this month.

Directed by Dominic Reid, the play will take place on the 26th, 27th and 28th of September.

"Dracula" will be performed in the atmospheric surroundings of The Abbey, Main Street, Clane, starting at 8.00pm every night.

OVER 16 YEARS ONLY.

Admission is €15 and light refreshments at the interval will be included in the ticket price, so be sure to avail of same in “The Transylvanian Tea Shop” …… you might just need a strong cup of tea!

Tickets for "Dracula" can be purchased at Marrons Pharmacy and Anne Noonan on 087 689 7376.