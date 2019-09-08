Laneway in Derrinturn needs pest control measures, Council told

Councillor Brendan Wyse has has called for an unused laneway in Derrinturn to be 'made safe' by Kildare Co Council.

The issue was raised at Friday's Clane Maynooth Municipal meeting which was held in Naas.

Cllr Wyse asked the Council to "take ownership of, and determine the appropriate course of action, to make safe the unused laneway in Trinity Crescent, Derrinturn.

The politician also said that the route is "now overgrown and requires pest control measures."

The Council replied that this lane was recently examined by the Area Community Warden Team (Environment) and was found to be substantially litter free.

Council officials added: "The Environment Department will assist residents with any future clean up in the area (if requested)."

The local authority said that reports of litter/illegal dumping should be made to the Council's Litter Report Freephone 1800 243143.