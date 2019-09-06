Burst water main causes reduced water pressure for parts of Lullymore, Rathangan and Allenwood this evening
Repair works taking place tomorrow
Customers in the Lullymore area including parts of Rathangan and Allenwood may experience reduced water pressure this evening due to a burst water main.
It is understood that repairs to a burst main in the Lullymore area will be carried out tomorrow Saturday, 7 September between 9am and 12.30pm.
Meanwhile customers in parts of Rathangan and parts of Allenwood may be affected by total outage during the course of the repairs.
