Sophisticated 6-bed home in Clane on the market for €545K

This sophisticated 6-bedroom home in Clane will appeal to those seeking plenty of space both indoors and outdoors, and it also benefits from a detached office/utility room for an asking price of €545,000.

DNG McCormack is delighted to present to the market 'Knapton', Loughanure Commons, Clane, Co. Kildare

The appeal of this fabulous 6-bedroom, 5-bathroom home is evident as you approach through wooden-gates, along curved pea-shingle driveway and through beautifully mature gardens.

Extending to an extremely generous 279 m², every spacious room boasts bright modern decor and impeccable finish. Inside the property comprises of 6 good-sized bedrooms, 5 bathrooms (3 en suite), a kitchen, dining room, living room, and an office.

Quality wood flooring features throughout and is complimented by all solid pine internal doors, shaker-style kitchen, a selection of built-in wardrobes and storage solutions,

Situated on a 0.7 acre site, much of which is under manicured lawn, the property is bounded by mature trees offering the lucky occupiers lots of privacy. It also benefits from a fully wired, plumbed, and finished, detached block-built building that houses an office and utility room.

'Knapton' is ideally situated for full enjoyment of peaceful countryside living, yet only 5 minutes' drive from all of Clane's amenities and 20 minutes from the M4 and M7 routes which will suit commuters.

Early viewing is highly recommended and for more information contact DNG McCormack on 045 861 595 and more images at www.daft.ie