President Michael D Higgins to visit Holy Family Secondary School in Newbridge tomorrow

President Michael D Higgins will visit the Holy Family Secondary School in Newbridge tomorrow, to mark the school’s 60th Anniversary.

The school first opened its doors in 1959 as the town’s first secondary school for girls.

First based in the Holy Family Sisters convent, the school moved into its own building in 1967, which was extended in 1982 and again in 2003.

Holy Family Secondary School and the Holy Family Sisters convent

President Higgins has made education one of the key themes of his Presidency. The President has hosted teachers and educators at Áras an Uachtaráin and visited many schools and colleges.

In his speeches, the President has spoken about the need to cultivate independent thought, and argued that schools should not be viewed as places to educate future workers, but as places to empower future engaged, informed and active citizens.