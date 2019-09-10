Good sunny spells on the way for Co Kildare today

It's set to be a mostly dry morning with good sunshine for many parts of Kildare.

Becoming cloudier during the afternoon and evening with the chance of a little patchy rain in places but overall a good deal of dry weather.

Top temperatures will range 15 to 18 degrees in freshening southwest winds.

According to forecasters from Met Eireann it will be 'mild and windy' tonight with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Minimum temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds.

However the rain will clear quickly on Wednesday morning to leave a bright and breezy day with sunshine and just a few passing showers. Maximum temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in fresh westerly breezes.

It will start out dry on Wednesday night but rain will move into the west and north later in the night, turning heavy in places. Minimum temperatures 10 to 13 degrees in moderate, locally fresh southerly breezes