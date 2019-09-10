22 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today due to overcrowding

There are currently 22 patients on trolleys at Naas General Hospital today, the second day in a row that serious overcrowding has been observed at the hospital.

There are 18 patients in the emergency department and 4 on wards elsewhere at the Kildare facility. This figure is down from 25 patients on trolleys yesterday.

Nationwide 489 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 349 are waiting in the emergency department, while 140 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick at 76, University Hospital Waterford at 40, Letterkenny University Hospital at 39, University Hospital Galway at 34 and South Tipperary General Hospital at 31.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.