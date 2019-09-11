There are currently 20 patients on trolleys at Naas General Hospital today, making it the third busiest hospital in the Eastern region.

There are 16 patients in the emergency department and 4 on wards elsewhere at the Kildare facility according to figures released by the INMO. This is down from 22 patients on trolleys at the Kildare facility yesterday.

Nationwide 503 admitted patients are waiting for beds, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 333 are waiting in the emergency departments, while 170 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

The worst-hit hospitals today are:University Hospital Limerick at 73, University Hospital Galway at 43, Letterkenny University Hospital at 38

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed. These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.