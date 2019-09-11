Bike stolen outside Leixlip train station
Gardaí are investigating
Gardaí in Leixlip have launched an investigation after a bike was stolen outside a train station.
The theft occurred at Louisa Bridge Railway Station on Monday 9 September during the afternoon and the stolen bike is described as a white, hybrid trek bike.
Bicycle owners are urged to take note of the serial numbers on their bikes and to also make sure that bikes are secured with a lock.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Leixlip on 01 666 7800.
